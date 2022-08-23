Serum Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Serum has a market cap of $222.74 million and approximately $48.59 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003944 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075261 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

