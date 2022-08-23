Shadows Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Shadows has a market capitalization of $336,931.81 and approximately $30,283.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

