Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Price Reaches $24.91 on Top Exchanges (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can currently be bought for $24.91 or 0.00116280 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $956,709.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00773760 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] launched on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

