SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $47.54 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $47.54 million and $3.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00075358 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,580,882 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.