SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. Research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $281,320. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 307.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 969.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 139,859 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after buying an additional 87,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

