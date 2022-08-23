Space Cow Boy Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,513.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075163 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

