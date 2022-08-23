SpaceChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,604.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $11,604.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One SpaceChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Basilisk (BSX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About SpaceChain
SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,286,321 coins and its circulating supply is 307,209,838 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars.
