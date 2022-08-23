Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Senior Officer Paul M. Walker Sells 87,073 Shares

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul M. Walker sold 87,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$35,699.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,364.22.

Spectral Medical stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.43. The company had a trading volume of 149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. Spectral Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18.

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

