Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Senior Officer Paul M. Walker Sells 87,073 Shares

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul M. Walker sold 87,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$35,699.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,364.22.
Spectral Medical Price Performance
Spectral Medical stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.43. The company had a trading volume of 149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. Spectral Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18.
About Spectral Medical
