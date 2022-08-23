Stater 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,432.00 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Stater has a total market capitalization of $71,377.41 and $17,432.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stater has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stater coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,293.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00078902 BTC.

Stater Profile

Stater (STR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Stater Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stater should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

