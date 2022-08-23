StockNews.com Downgrades Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) to Hold

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 139,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,931. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh acquired 19,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $489,252.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,827,018 shares in the company, valued at $172,518,744.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $107,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

