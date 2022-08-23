Strong (STRONG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $99,445.00

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Strong has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $99,445.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strong has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $7.45 or 0.00034727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

