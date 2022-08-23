SYNC Network (SYNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,269.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1,269.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00223559 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001539 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009201 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00448535 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,555,141 coins and its circulating supply is 117,901,423 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

