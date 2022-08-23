Syntax Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 203,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. 34,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,734. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

