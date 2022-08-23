Syntax Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 321,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.63. 14,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,024. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

