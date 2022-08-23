Syntax Advisors LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $176.15. The company had a trading volume of 51,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 171.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,668,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

