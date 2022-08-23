Syntax Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

Insider Activity

Aptiv Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.