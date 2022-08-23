Syntax Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

DLR stock traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $124.58. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,536. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

