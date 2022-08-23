Syntax Advisors LLC Purchases 3,333 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after buying an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. 19,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,803. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

