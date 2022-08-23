Syntax Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,640.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,794. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,423.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,449.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

