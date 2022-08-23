Syntax Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CHTR traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.94. 26,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.92. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $621.47.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.