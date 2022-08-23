Syntax Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.94. 26,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.92. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $621.47.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.