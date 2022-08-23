Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 0.5% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 93,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

