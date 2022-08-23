Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 17,513 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of POR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. 2,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

