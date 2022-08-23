Systematic Financial Management LP Has $13.52 Million Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.86% of HNI worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HNI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HNI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HNI by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 59.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,007. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNI. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

