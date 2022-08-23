Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.32% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,913 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 211,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 727,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,717. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.