Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 14,682 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,418,000 after buying an additional 370,286 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 773,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after buying an additional 79,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 405,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 227,800 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Up 2.1 %

GVA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.