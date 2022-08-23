Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.36% of Nomad Foods worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. 385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,205. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

