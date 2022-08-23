Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.64% of KB Home worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 204,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in KB Home by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 45,172 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,674. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.