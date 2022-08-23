Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 22,213 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,213 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.96% of Provident Financial Services worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 287,365 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 248,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,946.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

