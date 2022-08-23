Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 29,584 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,584 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.12% of AXT worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AXT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $35,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. TheStreet raised AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $933,100 in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,347. The firm has a market cap of $401.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

