Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 45,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

FCN stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.42. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

