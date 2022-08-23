Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) versus Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Head to Head Survey

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Sana Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 7.03 -$13.83 million ($2.70) -5.57 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$355.93 million ($1.62) -4.41

Profitability

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -324.99% -31.56% -28.14% Sana Biotechnology N/A -49.65% -32.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Sana Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Sana Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 250.73%. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Sana Biotechnology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

