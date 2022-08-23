TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $99,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

