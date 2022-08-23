Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $78,619.05 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $78,619.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,146.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Up 1.8 %

Tenable stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 731,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Tenable by 47,669.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.