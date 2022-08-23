Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $78,619.05 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $78,619.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,146.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Up 1.8 %

Tenable stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 731,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Tenable by 47,669.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

