TenUp Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $110,960.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003806 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00149118 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009016 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC.
About TenUp
TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TenUp Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.