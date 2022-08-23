The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CEO Acquires $29,760.00 in Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Manitowoc stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $359.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

MTW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 67,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 28.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 319.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 174,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.