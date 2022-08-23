The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

The Pennant Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. 346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

