The Transfer Token One Day Volume Reaches $3,853.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $3,853.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00057475 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000135 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

