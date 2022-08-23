Timothy Stonehocker Sells 5,043 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,043 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $14,775.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 80,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,970. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SOUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

