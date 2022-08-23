Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Reduced by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average is $206.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

