Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,069 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average daily volume of 8,576 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.68. 174,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

