Treecle (TRCL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,751.00

Treecle (TRCL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Treecle has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $60,751.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treecle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Treecle has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,418.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Treecle Profile

Treecle (CRYPTO:TRCL) is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Treecle

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treecle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

