Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Market Cap Achieves $2.01 Million

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005848 BTC on major exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $468,763.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

