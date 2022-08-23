Tribe Price Up 51% Over Last Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Tribe has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $101.48 million and approximately $59.58 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00075358 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

