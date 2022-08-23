Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,276 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.29% of Twist Bioscience worth $82,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 45.4% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $771,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

