Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

