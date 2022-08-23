UIL Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UIL Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON UTL traded down GBX 3.39 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 193.11 ($2.33). 4,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.31. UIL has a one year low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 284 ($3.43). The company has a market cap of £161.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.35.

Get UIL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UIL

In related news, insider Alison Hill purchased 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £8,777.72 ($10,606.23).

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.