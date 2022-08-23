Unistake Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Unistake has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $16,772.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,325,890 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

