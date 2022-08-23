United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.8% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

UPS traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.98 and its 200-day moving average is $193.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $177.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

