Uno Re Market Cap Hits $3.30 Million (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Uno Re coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $214,583.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uno Re has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00628539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00261022 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020630 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

