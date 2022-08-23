Upfire (UPR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22,006.00

Upfire (UPR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Upfire has a market capitalization of $444,194.30 and $22,006.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Upfire has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One Upfire coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
Upfire Profile
Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.
Upfire Coin Trading
